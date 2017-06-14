Docker Getting Certified and Set to Grow in China

Docker Inc has been busy the first two weeks of June with a series of initiatives that aim to help grow the company's business opportunities.

On June 5, Docker announced that its' Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) was validated as an approved to technology for use in the United Kingdom (UK) G-Cloud 9 framework. The UK Government's Crown Commercial Service operates G-Cloud 9 as a way to enable public sector organizations to consume cloud services.

"The public sector is poised for modernization, but in order for this shift to occur, technology needs to be accessible, transformative and compliant," Sandor Klein, VP, EMEA at Docker, said in a statement. "Docker not only addresses these needs as part of the G-Cloud Digital Marketplace, but also allows for public sector organizations to grow their DevOps initiatives and modernize their application architectures at a speed that best suits their needs."

Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) was first announced in March as a new commercially supported flagship platform for Containers. Docker EE includes the Docker Commercially Supported (CS) edition as well as Docker Data Center container management platform components.

The UK's G-Cloud 9 isn't the only government deployment that Docker is going after. On June 7, Docker announced that it was entering the certification process to become certified with the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) Publication 140-2 standard. FIPS 140-2 compliance is often required in regulated government technology deployments and defines the proper use of security encryption and configuration.

A core element of Docker since its 1.0 release has been the Docker Hub, which provides a public repository of docker application container images. On June 9, Docker announced the launch the Docker Public Registry in China, providing users with a a local repository for container application images.

"Docker has always had a large community in China and by providing a local registry mirror on Alibaba Cloud, organizations can now benefit from faster image downloads and a more performant Docker experience," David Messina, Chief Marketing Officer at Docker, said in a statement. "“As we deepen our roots into the Asian market, our focus will be on providing the in-region resources and support organizations need to containerize legacy applications, accelerate their hybrid cloud deployments and build new microservices."

