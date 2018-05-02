Kubecon + CloudNativeCon EU 2018: Towards the Multi-Cloud Future

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The Kubecon + CloudNativeCon EU conference kicked off here today with speakers all heralding the success of the expanding efforts of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).

Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), kicked off the conference with a keynote about the reliability of Kubernetes code. Kohn emphasized the key to reliability is constant testing, which is what the continuous integration / continuous development (CI/CD) pipeline provides. Kohn noted Kuberentes has 35 million lines of code, and it depends on constant testing.

"No matter how great we think something is, if code doesn't get past the smoke test, we can't deploy it," Kohn said.

Projects

Liz Rice, technology evangelist at Aqua Security and a conference co-chair, provided attendees with a whistle-stop tour of CNCF projects. Among the new projects at the CNCF is the Secure Production Identity Framework for Everyone (SPIFFE) project.

Andrew Jessup, co-founder of Scytale inc, the lead sponsor of SPIFFE, explained that the challenge his company and SPIFFE are trying solve is one of establishing trust in a distributed software system.

"At the heart of SPIFFE is a way to establish trust between workloads wherever they may be running," Jessup said.

The Vitesse project is another emerging effort that was highlighted in the first day keynotes. Sugu Sougoumarane, CTO of PlanetScale, explained that Vitesse is an effort for running the MySQL in a cloud-native environment. Sougoumarane said Vitesse provides sharing capabilities for distributed databases deployment with observability capabilities.

Multi-Cloud

The only user in the morning keynotes was CERN, which detailed how the science organization is using Kubernetes to enable multi-cloud federation. CERN is running 210 kubernetes clusters that enable full multi-cloud at scale.

Lew Tucker, CTO cloud computing at Cisco, talked about emerging efforts using the Istio service mesh to enable multi-cloud deployments. Tucker said Cisco is working in the community to help stretch istio across public and private clouds to help enable more rapid adoption of Kubernetes.

The Future

Alexis Richardson, co-founder and CEO of Weaveworks and chairman of the Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) for CNCF, outlined his views on where the CNCF is headed in the concluding keynote for the morning.

In Richardson's view, the startup phase for cloud native and Kubernetes is now over.

"In the first few years we acted like a startup with a hope and vision to build something bigger," Richardson said. "What we're building today is acceptable solutions for real problems and companies. We're moving beyond acceptance; we want ubiquity."

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at ServerWatch and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.