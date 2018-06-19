What is the Intersection of OpenStack and Kubernetes?

Lew Tucker is a busy man. Aside from his day job as VP and CTO for Cloud Computing at Cisco, Tucker also sits on the board of directors at both the OpenStack Foundation and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, giving him a unique perspective on both organizations.

Some in the industry have positioned Kubernetes as a competitive replacement for OpenStack, but that's not what Tucker sees. In a video interview, Tucker explains where the intersection currently exists between OpenStack and Kubernetes and why he expects both to be successful.

"They serve different purposes," Tucker said. "OpenStack is really about automating infrastructure and its' primary purpose is to bridge from physical infrastructure into a virtualized infrastructure."

Tucker said that he still sees a lot of organizations deploying OpenStack, particularly for Network Function Virtualization (NFV). That said he noted that network operators are increasingly looking to place Virtual Network Function (VNFs) in containers, which can be orchestrated by Kubernetes. He added that most OpenStack users already run Kubernetes on top of OpenStack.

"We're going to see both co-exist for quite a while into the future," he said.

Market Adoption

While forward thinking organizations are deploying virtualized infrastructure and containerized applications, Tucker said that most applications are neither virtualized or running in containers, and are typically legacy applications.

"Dealing with legacy, might be the real determinant of what happens in the future," Tucker said.

Watch the video interview with Lew Tucker below:

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at ServerWatch and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.