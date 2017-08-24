Red Hat Continues Container Development Efforts with Microsoft

Red Hat and Microsoft announced on Aug. 22 that the two vendors are continuing to collaborate on enabling and expanding container support. The two vendors first pledged to working together in November 2015 as part of a wide ranging cloud partnership and have been incrementally delivering on its promise ever since.

One of the items that Red Hat and Microsoft are working on is support for running Windows Server containers on OpenShift.

"Customer requests have been accelerating since Red Hat and Microsoft demonstrated Windows Server containers working with OpenShift at Red Hat Summit in May of this year.," Mike Ferris, vice president, Cloud Strategy at Red Hat, told ServerWatch

While the technology was demonstrated in May, the Aug.22 announcement stated that the Windows Server container support would not be available until the spring of 2018, and at that point it would only be a technology preview. Ferris explained that the announcement provided the opportunity to officially commit to interested customers that Red Hat will be working with Microsoft to bring this feature to market as a fully supported capability of OpenShift.

"This is especially important as customers are building their future container strategies now and need directional clarity on OpenShift as a target platform for both Windows Server and Red Hat Enterprise Linux container deployments," Ferris said.

Ferris explained that Windows Server containers, which run on Windows Server nodes, will be manageable by OpenShift alongside Red Hat Enterprise Linux containers running on Red Hat hosts.

"This will not be limited to Azure and our intent is to offer OpenShift support for Windows Server containers on any platform, physical, virtual, or public cloud, where OpenShift is supported," he added.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux has been a fully supported option on Azure since February 2016. Red Hat is also working on bringing Red Hat Enterprise Linux to the Azure Stack private cloud offering. Ferris noted that Red Hat is committing to support Red Hat Enterprise Linux on Microsoft Azure Stack, which is Hyper-V based.

Ferris noted that back in 2009, Red Hat entered into an agreement with Microsoft for cross-certification of hypervisors, which enables Red Hat Enterprise Linux support on Hyper-V and Windows Server support on Red Hat Virtualization.

"OpenShift Container Platform is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and will be supported wherever Red Hat Enterprise Linux is supported," Ferris said. "This would include, potentially, Azure Stack. "

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at ServerWatch and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.