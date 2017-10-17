What's New in Docker 17.09?

COPENHAGEN — Much like the container microservices DevOps world itself, Docker iterates rapidly. In a session at the DockerCon EU conference in Copenhagen Vivek Saraswat, senior product manager at Docker detailed some of the new features in recently released versions of both Docker Community Edition (CE) and Docker Enterprise Edition (EE).



One of the new features that landed in Docker EE 17.06 is support for mixed Windows and Linux clusters. The new support enables organizations to uniformly operate, manage and secure both Windows and Linux containers from a single cluster console.



Access control policies have also been improved with the ability to create custom roles for access control. The roles define a set of permissions on what a user can do with a given resource. Docker EE already had a number of custom roles as part of the platform and with the 17.06 update, organizations can now create custom roles that mean their own specific needs.



Docker 17.06 EE also includes Role Based Access Control (RBAC) for nodes, which Saraswat said enables secure multi-tenancy across teams through node-based isolation. He added that RBAC for nodes allows certain users and teams to deploy services within a subset of nodes.



With RBAC for Nodes, the promise is that Docker EE can support multiple teams within the same cluster while providing physical separation and isolation. Another aadd benefit of RBAC for Nodes is that it can help organizations to meed compliance and regulatory requirements by isolating sensitive workloads to certain nodes.

Docker CE 17.09

The Docker CE 17.09 update now benefits from several new features including support for the Docker Compose format v3.4 update. Compose is a container building and packaging tool.



Additionally there is now support for the new docker service rollback command providing more options for container deployment and reversions.



One key feature that Saraswat highlight is that support for "—chown" has been added to the add/copy feature in dockerfiles. He explained that the new chown option allows users to more easily change ownership of files that have been copied.



Docker CE 17.09 also add experimental support for the Docker Trust feature, enabling users to view, revoke and sign an application image.



The biggest news out of the DockerCon EU conference overall is that future versions of Docker CE and EE will support the Kubernetes container orchestration system. Generally available support for Docker EE is expect in a release early in 2018.



Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at ServerWatch and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.