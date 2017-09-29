SUSE Updates Linux Application Delivery Platforms

Enterprise Linux vendor SUSE is updating a number of different platforms this week, including its Kubernetes based CaaS Platform.

CaaS - short for Containers-as-a-Service, integrates SUSE Linux with the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system to help organization to manage Docker containers. The CaaS release is based on the Kubernetes 1.7 update which was first released by the upstream open-source project in June.

The new CaaS 2.0 release includes support for the Helm package manager, which helps Kubernetes to manage applications. While CaaS can be deployed on-premises, the 2.0 update enables easier deployment on public cloud vendors including AWS, Azure and GCP.

SUSE is also previewing a new container platform called the Cloud Application Platform which integrates Kubernetes with Cloud Foundry technologies.

"Kubernetes and Cloud Foundry have emerged as leading technologies around which enterprises are building strategic application delivery transformation initiatives," Nils Brauckmann, CEO of SUSE, said in a statement. "With SUSE CaaS Platform and SUSE Cloud Application Platform, we are delivering these technologies to our customers in a very consumable way."

SUSE Studio Express

Back in July 2009, SUSE (then owned by Novell) announced its SUSE Appliance Program, providing a simple way for anyone to build a Linux appliance. In 2011, the effort was rebranded as SUSE Studio and it has evolved incrementally ever since.

Now SUSE is bringing SUSE Studio together with its Open Build Service to enable the new SUSE Studio Express offering. The Open Build Service (OBS) itself was first announced back in January 2007 as a way to build Linux packages for different systems.

"Looking at the feature requests for SUSE Studio on image building and looking at our technologies, we decided to use OBS as the base for our image building service," SUSE product manager Andreas Jaeger wrote in a blog post. "Since OBS already builds images for various environments, we will first add a new image building GUI to OBS. This combined solution will now be delivered as SUSE Studio Express."

