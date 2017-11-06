Red Hat OpenStack Platform 12 Puts the Cloud in a Container

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 12 (OSP) was officially announced on November 6th, the first day of the OpenStack Summit in Sydney, Australia. The Red Hat OpenStack Platform 12 release is based on the OpenStack Pike milestone that first debuted from the upstream open-source project on Aug. 30.



Red Hat is doing more than just taking the upstream OpenStack bits and packaging them, primarily by adding the Red Hat CloudForm management platform to the mix. CloudForms is based on the open-source ManageIQ multi-cloud management project. Additionally, Red Hat is providing storage integration with its Ceph storage platform.



One of the biggest changes in Red Hat OpenStack Platform 12 is how OpenStack itself is delivered and deployed. With the new release, Red Hat has opted to deliver most of the OpenStack services in a docker container format. There are multiple efforts within the OpenStack community for containers, with Project Kolla being the primary project for converting OpenStack services into containers. The basic premise of using containers for OpenStack deployment is that it provides an easier upgrade path as well as management gains.



"The containerization of OpenStack services paired with the enhanced open source security and stability for which Red Hat is known for offers a production-ready infrastructure for organizations to bring greater agility into their IT operations," Radhesh Balakrishnan, general manager of OpenStack at Red Hat, stated.



Additionally Red Hat is now also providing a technology preview of the OpenDaylight open-source Software Defined Networking (SDN) project alongside the OpenStack Platform 12 release. OpenDaylight also helps to enable Network Function Virtualization (NFV) capabilities, which are increasingly being deployed by carriers and internet service providers.

Customer Wins

Red Hat is also using the OpenStack Summit event to highlight a number of recent customer wins. Among them is a joint effort with Radiance to build an OpenStack cloud for the U.S. Department of Defense.



“Given the breadth and complexity often involved in defense IT, the capability to more easily build cloud-native applications, deploy them and manage these workloads in a single platform can be important," Paul Smith, senior vice president and general manager, U.S. Public Sector at Red Hat, stated.

"We’re proud to have collaborated with Radiance on a solution that not only helps to better equip a U.S. Air Force organization, but also provides the Department of Defense with a flexible, scalable and powerful set of tools to develop their own digital services and cloud-native applications internally," Smith continued.



Red Hat also announced that Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) is using the Red Hat OpenStack Platform for a large private cloud deployment.



