Linux Foundation on Track for Best Year Ever as Open Source Dominates

Linux and the open source ecosystem that surrounds it continue to do well. So well in fact that at the Open Source Summit here in Vancouver, BC, Linux Foundation Executive Director Jim Zemlin proclaimed 2018 would be the best year ever for his organization.

"Open source continues to have an amazing impact on the world," Zemlin said during his opening keynote.

Linux Dominating Across the Board

Zemlin noted that Linux now represents 100 percent of the supercomputer market, 90 percent of the cloud, 82 percent of the smartphone market and 62 percent of the embedded systems market. He added that in every market Linux has entered, it eventually dominates.

The Linux Foundation in 2018 is about much more than Linux and is home to the world's largest SSL/TLS certificate authority with Let's Encrypt. It is also home to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which runs the Kubernetes container orchestration project.

Zemlin noted the Linux Foundation's Automotive Grade Linux project is now backed by 12 major auto vendors and is slated for production in millions of vehicles worldwide. The Hyperledger project is another Linux Foundation led effort, which is developing enterprise blockchain technologies.

"In 2018, we are adding a new member every day," Zemlin said.

The Linux Foundation now has over 1,320 member companies from across 41 countries. Zemlin said that across its efforts there are over 30,000 developers contributing code to over 150 open source projects run by the Linux Foundation.

"At the Foundation, across all the projects we focus on the same goal, which is to be the best upstream for a vibrant downstream," Zemlin said.

Creating Even More Value and Innovating Faster in 2018

He added that the Linux Foundation wants to help enable open source projects that create value for all stakeholders, which can then be re-invested in further development, fostering a virtuous cycle of technological innovation.

Of particular note, Zemlin said that in 2018, the Linux Foundation is working on helping enable upstream projects be able to innovate faster. Part of that is an effort to better understand how organizations make use of open source technologies.

"There is tremendous value being created here," Zemlin said. "No one builds anything these days without open source."

"What we want to do is bring in new people to our world, one developer, one project and one wholesale industry at time," Zemlin said. "At this moment in time every indicator is up and to the right."

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at ServerWatch and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.