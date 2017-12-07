Kubernetes Ecosystem Grows as Cloud Native Computing Foundation Expands

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) was first launched by the Linux Foundation in July 2015, with a single project at the time: Kubernetes. At the CloudNativeCon/Kubecon North America Event in Austin, Texas, there are now 14 projects and an expanding membership base.

The pace of growth for the CNCF has not been uniform, though, with much of the growth happening over the course of 2017, as Kubernetes and demand for cloud-native technologies has grown.

"One year ago at the Kubecon in Seatle, CNCF had only four projects," Dan Kohn, executive director of the CNCF, said during his keynote address.

Those four projects were Kubernetes, Prometheus, OpenTracing and Fluentd. The CNCF has added ten new projects so far in 2017, including the linkerd services mesh, gRPC for remote procedure calls, CoreDNS service discovery, the containerd and rkt container runtimes, the Container Networking Interface (CNI), the Envoy service mesh, Jaeger distributed tracing, as well as the notary and TUF (The Update Framework) security projects.

"Together they represent an open-source infrastructure that works on any public, private or hybrid cloud," Kohn said.

Multiple Sets of Metrics for CNCF Projects

CNCF has been investing in a number of different efforts to help measure its community. One of those efforts is available at devstats.k8s.io, which provides a visual representation of CNCF project participation across multiple sets of metrics. Another effort the CNCF launched is the cross-cloud initiative, which Kohn says is an inter-project continuous integration system.

Kohn also noted that another way to measure interest in CNCF and Kubernetes is the number of attendees at KubeCon. He said that the 2017 North America event will have over 4,000 attendees, which is more than all other previous Kubecon events combined.

The level of interest in Kubernetes is also well represented in training programs, with over 16,000 students registered in Kubernetes training from EdX.

Companies are also actively engaged in the Kubernetes and Cloud Native Computing Foundation community. When CNCF started in 2015, the organization had 28 members, and it's now grown to 160 in 2017.

"You don't have to be a member to use or contribute to a CNCF-hosted project, which is why we are so appreciative of companies that decide to become members," Kohn said.

Some of the member companies develop and sell their own Kubernetes distributions, and there are other members that provide managed services. The Kubernetes Certified Service Provider program was launched in September 2017 and now has 25 partners.

To help ensure interoperability across different Kubernetes vendors and platform, the CNCF launched the Certified Kuberenetes Program in November 2017.

"42 companies have now certified that their distribution or platform is conformant," Kohn said. "2017 is the year when companies of all sizes have become engaged with our community."

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at ServerWatch and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.