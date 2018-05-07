How Red Hat is Embracing CoreOS Technologies

For the better part of the last four months, Brandon Philips has been a Red Hat employee. Philips, the former CTO of CoreOS joined Red Hat earlier this year, after Red Hat acquired CoreOS in a $250 million deal.

So what has changed for Philips and CoreOS since becoming part of Red Hat?

In a video interview, Philips provides insight into what has changed since CoreOS has become part of Red Hat and where he has been spending his time.

A core focus for the former CoreOS team has been on open-sourcing elements of the company's Tectonic Kubernetes distribution. Red Hat also has announced the open-sourcing of Kubernetes Operator Framework, based on CoreOS' efforts to help enable developers to more easily build and run applications on top of Kubernetes.

One core component of CoreOS' efforts was the rkt container runtime, which is not likely to be directly part of Red Hat's commercial Kubernetes efforts in the OpenShift platform. OpenShift has been moving to using its own CRI-O container runtime.

Watch the video interview with Brandon Philips below:

