Fedora 29 Linux Enters Beta, Introduces SilverBlue for Container Workloads

Fedora 29 Beta was released on Sept. 25, providing an early look at new capabilities coming in Red Hat's community Linux project.

Fedora 29 Beta is noteworthy for a number of aspects, among them is the fact that it marks the debut of the newly named Silverblue edition, that had formerly been known as Fedora Atomic Workstation. Silverblue has been developed to help enable container use-cases and it also benefits from the open source rpm-ostree package management system for incremental (or atomic) updates.

"rpm-ostree is a hybrid image/package system," The Fedora Silverblue documentation states. "It supports package layering, which allows to install RPMs for "OS extensions" such as printer drivers, fonts, and utilities like powerline or ykclient."

Modularity

Fedora 29 also improves on the modularity of the Linux platform which first debuted in from Fedora 28, which was released on May 1. With modularity, Fedora enables system administrators to choose which version of software they want to run.

In Fedora 28, modularity was limited to the server edition, while in Fedora 29, modularity has been extended to all editions of Fedora, which include "Spins" for different desktop editions including KDE, xFCE, LXDE, MATE and Cinammon desktops.

The default desktop for the Fedora 29 Workstation edition is the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment, which was first released on Sept. 6. GNOME 3.30, codenamed "Almeria" benefits from improved desktop performance that uses fewer system resources.

Architectures

Fedora 29 drops support for the ppc64 architecture, while adding initial support for FPGAs (Field Programmable Gate Arrays).

ARM gets a boost for both aarch64 and ARMv7, with support for ZRAM, which will help to enable improved reliability and performance.

From a security perspective, Fedora 29 Beta includes GnuTLS, which now enables support for the new TLS 1.3 data encryption standard, by default. For developers, Fedora 29 updates multiple languages, providing Python 3.7, Go 1.11, Perl 5.28 and GNU C Library version 2.28.

Fedora CoreOS

While almost all spins, labs and editions that carry the Fedora moniker are getting updated with the Fedora 29 Beta, one that is not, is the Fedora CoreOS distribution. Fedora CoreOS is the new name for Container Linux, which is a container optimized version of Linux originally developed by CoreOS, which is a company that Red Hat acquired for $250 million on Jan. 30.

"There's no direct relationship between the F29 beta and Fedora CoreOS," Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller told ServerWatch, "Although a lot of the technology behind Atomic Host will be combined with Container Linux concepts to create early versions of Fedora CoreOS in the F29 timeframe leading up to (Fedora) 30."

The final release of Fedora 29 is currently set to become generally available the last week of October.

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at ServerWatch and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.