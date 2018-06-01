- 1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Grows Compute Business as Private Cloud Opportunities Advance
CNCF Set to Expand Cloud-Native Project Roster with Container Registry
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) got started in July 2015 with just a single project: Kubernetes. In the time since, CNCF has expanded by adding new projects to its roster that have helped to grow the cloud-native landscape.
CNCF is now looking to expand further with multiple efforts that will fill perceived gaps in the open-source foundation's project portfolio. In a video interview, Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF, provides insight into some of the new cloud native efforts he's interested in.
"There arguably is not a full-blown open source container registry," Aniszczyk said. "The VMware folks have recently proposed Harbor to the CNCF, which is an open source container registry."
VMware first announced the Harbor project in August 2016. Aniszczyk said Harbor is now an enterprise-grade effort and he is optimistic the project will be accepted and be brought into the CNCF.
Istio
Another project likely to come to the CNCF is the Istio service mesh. While the Istio project has been talked about at CNCF events, the open source effort currently is not a CNCF project.
Aniszczyk said Istio is currently in the pipeline to present and become part of the CNCF. The promise of Istio is that networking services can more easily be made available to container applications.
Vitesse
Among the most recent projects to join the CNCF is the Vitesse effort, which provides a shared, distributed version of the MySQL database for cloud usage. Aniszczyk said Vitesse came from Google's YouTube division and has helped to sort out storage.
"Storage is a critical part of any application and as you move to cloud native, having something that is just out-of-the-box available is great," Aniszczyk said.
Watch the full video with Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, below:
Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at ServerWatch and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.
