Apache CloudStack 4.11 Boosts Open Source Cloud Features

Apache CloudStack v4.11 was officially released by the open source Apache Software Foundation (ASF) on Feb. 12, after eight months of development.

"This release has been driven by the people operating CloudStack clouds," Rohit Yadav, Apache CloudStack v4.11 Release Manager, stated. "Along with great new features, v4.11 brings several important structural changes such as better support for systemd and Java 8, migration to embedded Jetty, and a new and optimized Debian 9-based systemvm template."

CloudStack has been part of the ASF since April 2012, when Citrix donated the technology to the open-source foundation. Citrix had originally acquired CloudStack from cloud.com in July 2011. The first official Apache CloudStack release was version 4.0, which debuted in November 2012.

What's New in Apache CloudStack 4.11

The Apache CloudStack project has benefited over the years from the contributions of multiple users that continue to add new code to the project. Among the new features in CloudStack 4.11 is a new SSL/TLS certificate authority (CA) framework. Security is also improved with an enhanced virtual router that makes use of the open-source strongswan IPsec remote access VPN (virtual private network).

From a hypervisor perspective, CloudStack 4.11 now provides support for XenServer 7.1 and 7.2 and VMware 6.5, as well as continued support for KVM.

"We're particularly excited by the Host-HA framework, which brings a much greater level of hypervisor automation to KVM-based service providers," Simon Weller, Director of Technology at Education Networks America, stated.

Also of note, CloudStack 4.11 now has a cloud metrics exporter for the open-source Prometheus cloud monitoring project. Prometheus is a project hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and is typically used alongside Kubernetes container orchestration deployments.

