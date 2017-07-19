SUSE Partners with Supermicro for OpenStack Cloud Hardware

Server vendor Supermicro has entered into a global partnership with Linux vendor SUSE that will benefit customers with new integrated OpenStack cloud hardware.

Patrick Quairoli, SUSE director of Alliance and Embedded Technology, told ServerWatch this is the first alliance agreement between SUSE and Supermicro.

"The hardware offerings will be Supermicro branded. Exact server models will be based on the requirements of the solution and customer needs," Quairoli said.

Supermico will have "market-ready" offerings that provide an integrated OpenStack cloud platform from SUSE that benefits from a converged storage and compute appliance. Supermicro's 1U UltraSuperserver can be combined with 10 hot-swappable NVMe drives to provide high-performance capabilities.

"Supermicro’s NVMe-enabled OpenStack hardware with SUSE’s proven enterprise software suite maximizes compute performance," Michael McNerney, vice president, Software Solutions and Infrastructure at Supermicro, said in a statement. "Combined with space-efficient SimplyDouble storage, you get unparalleled block and object services to deliver a scalable cloud datacenter infrastructure."

Simplifying and Streamlining OpenStack Deployments with New Cloud Offering

Quairoli explained that the validated designs will be pre-configured by Supermicro and sized to meet customer requirements.

"While SUSE has made significant improvements in streamlining the deployment of OpenStack, some customers are looking for a more prescriptive configuration," Quairoli said. "The objective of the SUSE OpenStack Cloud offering from Supermicro is to simplify the deployment speed, the time to value of private on-premise clouds."

Looking forward, there is potential for more from the Supermicro / SUSE partnership than just OpenStack enabled solutions.

"While the OpenStack solution is the first offering of this new relationship, we will continue to respond to customer and partner demands and expand the offerings to include more of SUSE’s portfolio such as SUSE Enterprise Storage based on the Ceph open source project," Quairoli said.

SUSE's cloud and overall software portfolio has expanded in recent months, thanks to the acquisition of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE's) OpenStack and CloudFoundry software assets in November 2016.



Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at ServerWatch and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.