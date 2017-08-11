Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.6 Previews New Technology

Red Hat released the latest incremental update of its OpenShift container platform on August 9, providing users with new capabilities taken from the upstream open-source Kubernetes 1.6 release.

OpenShift has largely become a Red Hat distribution of Kubernetes in recent years, providing organizations with an enterprise-grade container management and orchestration system. The previous OpenShift 3.5 update debuted on April 13 and was based on the Kubernetes 1.5 milestone.

The new OpenShift Container Platform 3.6 release is based on Kubernetes 1.6 which was released on March 28. Among the features that are part of the upstream Kubernetes release is the integration of the etcd 3.0 open-source distributed key-value store, providing improved scale. Kubernetes 1.6 also introduced support for the Container Runtime Interface (CRI), enabling users to more easily change container engines.

With OpenShift Container Platform 3.6, Red Hat is expanding on what Kubernetes 1.6 provides with a new PCI DSS product applicability guide, to help organization use the platform in compliance driven environments. PCI-DSS is the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard and defines best practices and requirement for securely storing and processing payment card information.

Red Hat is also providing multiple capabilities as technology previews, including enhancement to network policy that will detail more granular control over how different container application can communicate with each other over the network.

There is also a technology preview of the Service Broker and Service Catalog, which aim to provide a list of applications and services that can easily be deployed. Similarly the OpenShift Template Broker technology preview enables users to select to easily deploy container templates.

Red Hat is also using the OpenShift 3.6 release as an opportunity to preview its new Ansible Playbook Broker. Ansible is an open-source DevOps automation platform technology and with the new playbook broker, Red Hat is helping administrators to combine applications deployment process together.

"Cloud-native applications are not immune from the ‘mundane’ needs of traditional applications, including greater security and compliance, and face an additional challenge in providing a consistent developer experience across cloud footprints," Ashesh Badani, vice president and general manager of OpenShift at Red Hat, said in a statement. "The latest version of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform adds new tools and resources to help meet security and compliance needs, including network controls for detailed control of networked resources, along with the emerging capability to deliver services across cloud offerings consistently."

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at ServerWatch and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.