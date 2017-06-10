OpenStack Cloud Evolves Beyond Its Python 2.6 Roots

When NASA first started to evaluate building its Nebula cloud compute project, it evaluated dozens of languages, eventually settling on Python 2.6. In 2010, NASA joined with Rackspace to create the OpenStack project, with Nebula becoming the Nova compute project.

For most the last seven years, Python 2 has remained the cornerstone of OpenStack, even as the Python language moved on to version 3 and newer, safer programming languages have emerged.

Jonathan Bryce, Executive Director of the OpenStack Foundation, explained in the video interview below how OpenStack has now moved beyond its Python 2 roots. Now in 2017, the balance has shifted and most of OpenStack is now based on Python 3 and newer typesafe languages are beginning to show up in project.

Watch the full video with Jonathan Bryce, Executive Director of the OpenStack Foundation below:

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at ServerWatch and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.