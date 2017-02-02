CoreOS Drives Container Management Forward with Tectonic 1.5

CoreOS is updating its flagship Tectonic platform with the new Tectonic 1.5 release, officially announced on Jan. 31. The new platform benefits from improvements in Kubernetes as well as innovations purpose-built by CoreOS.

Tectonic at its core is a Kubernetes distribution, providing a packaged and enhanced offering for commercial users. With Tectonic 1.5, CoreOS is including the Kubernetes 1.5.2 update, which offers multiple new capabilities to users. Kubernetes 1.5.2 is a minor update based on the Kubernetes 1.5 release that first debuted in December 2016.

Among the new capabilities in the upstream Kubernetes 1.5 milestone is Microsoft Windows Server support as well as a beta of the new Stateful Set feature. Formerly known as PetSet, StatefulSet allows organizations to run stateful applications.

"Self-Driving" Continues to Evolve

With Tectonic 1.5, CoreOS is continuing to evolve its so-called "self-driving" approach that provides a managed auto-updating capability. CoreOS first announced the "self-driving" Tectonic in December 2016.

"Self-driving is automation that we add to Tectonic to make Kubernetes easier to manage, including the automation of updates." Brandon Philip, CTO of CoreOS, told ServerWatch.

Tectonic 1.5 now also provides organizations with increased flexibility to deploy Kubernetes to existing Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs).

"As we continue to ship enterprise-ready features, we’re expanding the flexibility of our installer to include the ability to customize the VPC range, deploy to custom VPCs, and deploy to existing subnets, Mackenzie Burnett, product manager at CoreOS, wrote in a blog post. Burnett joined CoreOS in September 2016 after Redspread, a company she led as CEO, was acquired by CoreOS.

CoreOS has now also added a YAML (Yet Another Markup Language) editing capability for Kubernetes objects directly within the Tectonic console.

"Users can now directly browse and edit Kubernetes objects in Console instead of using kubectl, creating a more user-friendly and convenient experience," Burnett said.

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at ServerWatch and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.