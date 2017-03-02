Cloud Native Computing Foundation Adds Google gRPC Project

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) which itself is a Linux Foundation Collaborative Project, is expanding its roster of supported projects today with the addition of the gRPC project.

The gRPC project is an open source, high performance remote procedure call (RPC) framework originally developed by Google. The gRPC project has already been used outside of Google, with CoreOS and Netflix among the technology's adopters.

Varun Talwar, product manager at Google in charge of gRPC told ServerWatchit's his hope that gRPC will be more widely used by community and industry partners, with more integrations built with other pieces in cloud native space. There are also a number of benefits a project receives being hosted by CNCF. He added that the intellectual property behind gRPC will now be owned by the CNCF and the project is being re-licenses from BSD v3 to the Apache Software License v2.

Google is no stranger to the CNCF, having helped to start the foundation with the donation of the Kubernetes container orchestration platform. Talwar noted gRPC is used by Kubernetes and both project help to enable scaleable microservices.

CNCF COO Chris Aniszczyk noted that Google is a member of CNCF just like over 70 other organizations, but their membership doesn't get them any benefits in getting projects accepted.

"The way CNCF is structured is that we have separation between business and technical governance," Aniszczyk told ServerWatch. "Think of it as separation of church and state and was done deliberately when setting up a foundation.

Aniszczyk added that the CNCF Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) voted to accept gRPC as an incubating project (https://github.com/cncf/toc/pull/23). Looking forward, the CNCF is likely to add more projects in the months ahead.

"The CNCF has plans to host many more projects and to really be the home for cloud native technologies," Aniszczyk said. "At the end of the day, it's up the CNCF Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) to decide the technical vision/projects but we hope to host multiple projects, even competing ones."

