Bitnami Releases Cabin Mobile Kubernetes Dashboard as Open Source

Bitnami announced on August 1 that it is open sourcing the first mobile app for managing Kubernetes, with the public release of Cabin.

Bitnami originally acquired the Cabin technology through the acquisition of privately-held Kubernetes startup Skippbox Ltd in March of this year.

"We are pleased to make Cabin open source and we look forward to working with the community of contributors around the project and the growth that an open development environment will bring". Sebastien Goasguen, founder of Skippbox and now Senior Director Cloud Technologies at Bitnami said in a statement. "With Bitnami leading the development of monocular and other Kubernetes projects it became clear that we needed to open source Cabin to let the community add more functionality and provide a unifying experience to launching applications on Kubernetes."

Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration and management system originally developed by Google and now developed as a mutli-stakeholder effort at the Linux Foundation's Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). Kubernetes is typically deployed on cloud infrastructure and can be managed via a remote command line interface, or from various browser dashboard.

With Cabin, users get a mobile optimized dashboard for managing Kubernetes. There are both IOS and Android versions currently available for Cabin.

"Cabin allows you to quickly manage your Kubernetes applications with easy scaling of deployments, ability to execute commands in containers, access logs and even add or delete labels," the Apple AppStore release of Cabin states. "Wherever you are, Cabin gives you quick access to your Kubernetes clusters with intuitive actions that will remind you of kubectl."

Skippbox also developed a serverless Function-as-a-Service framework for Kubernetes calles kubeless, which was already available under an open source license.

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at ServerWatch and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.